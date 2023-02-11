Anunoby (wrist) has participated in light on-court work but has not been cleared for contact, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Anunoby has not practiced since suffering a sprained left wrist on Jan. 27 and appears to still have a handful of hurdles to clear before returning to the hardwood. The 25-year-old has already missed seven games due to the injury. Precious Achiuwa has enjoyed a lengthy stint with the first unit while Anunoby has been sidelined, but Jakob Poeltl could push for the starting center spot once fully acclimated with the team.