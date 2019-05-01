Anunoby (abdomen) remains without a firm timetable, but the feeling within the organization is he's not close to returning, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. "I think we're a long, long ways away," coach Nick Nurse said.

Anunoby underwent an appendectomy midway through April, and while he was initially given a timetable of roughly two weeks, he's apparently run into some roadblocks in the recovery process. Expect the second-year forward to remain out through the rest of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and likely longer, based on Nurse's assessment.

