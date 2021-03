Anunoby (COVID-19 protocols) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Anunoby was unable to rejoin the Raptors for practice earlier in the week, but it appears as though he'll be back on the court for Friday's matchup against Utah. The 23-year-old missed six consecutive games due to the league's health and safety protocols, and it's not yet clear whether he could have a minutes restriction during his first game back.