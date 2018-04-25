Raptors' OG Anunoby: Not on injury report
Anunoby (ankle) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Anunoby picked up an ankle injury during Game 4, but it's apparently not serious at all, as he's completely off the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game. Through the series, he's averaged 9.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 22.3 minutes.
