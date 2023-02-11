Anunoby (wrist) didn't practice Saturday but has resumed light non-contact, on-court work, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Anunoby hasn't practiced since suffering a sprained left wrist on Jan. 27 and appears to still have a handful of hurdles to clear before returning to the hardwood. The 25-year-old has already missed seven games due to the injury and will be sidelined once again Sunday against the Pistons, and he appears to have only a remote chance at making it back for the Raptors' final game before the All-Star break Tuesday versus the Magic. Precious Achiuwa has enjoyed a lengthy stint with the first unit while Anunoby has been sidelined, but Jakob Poeltl could push for the starting center spot once fully acclimated with the team.