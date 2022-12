Anunoby (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the 76ers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nike Nurse said Sunday that Anunoby, who's missed four straight games due to a hip injury, is expected to play sometime this week, and it appears the versatile forward could be back in the mix as soon as Monday. If Anunoby doesn't play against Philadelphia, look for him to return either Wednesday against the Knicks or Friday versus the Cavaliers.