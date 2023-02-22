Anunoby (wrist) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup versus the Pelicans, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Anunoby returned to practice Tuesday and was initially expected to play Thursday, but his status for the first game after the All-Star break is still in question. The versatile forward has missed nine straight games due to the left wrist sprain, but even if he sits out Thursday, it appears he's getting closer to a return. Given the location of the injury, Anunoby shouldn't face any conditioning concerns following his lengthy layoff, but it may take him a game or two to shake off some rust offensively.