Anunoby (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Orlando, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

As expected, Anunoby has been officially ruled out by the Raptors prior to tipoff. Serge Ibaka, Normal Powell and Chris Boucher are likely all in the mix for extended minutes with Anunoby on the shelf yet again.

