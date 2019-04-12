Raptors' OG Anunoby: Out after appendectomy
Anunoby underwent an emergency appendectomy Thursday and is expected to be out for at least two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Anunoby just can't catch a break this season, as just one week after he was cleared from a serious concussion, the promising second-year player will head back to the sideline following his appendectomy. Given how serious the condition is, it's likely safe to rule Anunoby out for the team's first-round series against Orlando. Without him, the Raptors will likely have to lean on Normal Powell to play even more minutes off the bench.
