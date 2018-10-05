Raptors' OG Anunoby: Out again Friday
Anunoby (personal) will not play in Friday's preseason game against Melbourne, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Anunoby has been away from the team for the entire preseason, and there still haven't been any specifics released regarding his absence. There hasn't been any indication, however, that Anunoby is slated to miss time in the regular season.
