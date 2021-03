Anunoby (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Charlotte, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Anunoby will be sidelined for the fourth straight contest due to the COVID-19 protocols, along with Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn. It's unclear if any of the group is expected to return for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday in Chicago.