Anunoby (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

This will be Anunoby's second straight absence due to personal reasons, and there hasn't been any indication of how long he will be out. With Kawhi Leonard (rest) also out Thursday, the Raptors will be fairly light on wing depth, which likely means extended minutes for Normal Powell as a starter against Phoenix.