Raptors' OG Anunoby: Out again Tuesday
Anunoby (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Anunoby remains away from the team for personal reasons, and this will mark his third straight absence. Anunoby was expected to be back with the Raptors for their trip to Milwaukee on Monday, but now there is no telling how long the second-year player will be out for. His next opportunity to play will not come until Friday when Toronto kicks off a road trip in Phoenix.
