Anunoby didn't display anything worrisome in the imaging on his hip but will be re-evaluated in a week, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby has missed one contest already but will skip at least four more as he works back from hip soreness. Gary Trent started and played 43 minutes with Anunoby out Sunday and figures to maintain a starting spot in the interim. The other starters also logged additional minutes, while Khem Birch and Dalano Banton picked up some spare work off the bench.