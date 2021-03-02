Anunoby has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday before being postponed due to Toronto's positive tests and contact tracing, and Anunoby is one of five players who have been ruled out. According to Blake Murphy of The Athletic, the 23-year-old is also expected to miss Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, so his next chance to play would be March 11 against the Hawks.