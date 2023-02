Anunoby (wrist) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Though Anunoby was cleared to resume light work on the court a few days ago, he hasn't yet received the green light to take contact, so it comes as little surprise that he'll be sidelined for the Raptors' final game before the All-Star break. The Raptors will presumably reassess his condition once they reconvene after the break before providing an updated timeline for Anunoby's potential return to game action.