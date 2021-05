Anunoby (calf) is out Sunday against the Pacers, ending his season, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

A strained left calf sidelined Anunoby for the final eight games of the year. He ends his third season in Toronto with averages of 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.3 minutes.