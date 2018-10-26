Raptors' OG Anunoby: Out for personal reasons Friday
Anunoby will not play in Friday's game against the Mavericks due to personal reasons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Anunoby missed time in the preseason for personal reasons, but it's unclear if the two absences are related. Without Anunoby the Raptors will likely have to lean on C.J. Miles to play additional minutes off the bench, with Normal Powell likely also seeing some extended run.
