Raptors' OG Anunoby: Out for personal reasons
Anunoby is out for Saturday's preseason opener against the Trail Blazers due to personal reasons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Specifics haven't been disclosed, but there's nothing to indicate Anunoby is in danger of missing more than one preseason game. In his absence Saturday, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam and other young wing players could see additional run.
