Anunoby (rest) won't play Sunday against the Knicks.

The 23-year-old had 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes Saturday, and he'll take a seat for the second half of the back-to-back set. DeAndre' Bembry, Rodney Hood and Stanley Johnson could have increased roles in Anunoby's absence Sunday.