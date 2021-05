Anunoby (calf) will miss a third straight contest Thursday against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

At first, it appeared the Raptors may have been giving Anunoby a night off against the Lakers on Sunday, but he sat out again Tuesday against the Clippers and will now miss a third consecutive game as the Raptors return "home" to face the Wizards. Consider Anunoby day-to-day ahead of Saturday's meeting with Memphis.