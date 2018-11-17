Raptors' OG Anunoby: Out Saturday
Anunoby (wrist) is out Saturday against the Bulls, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Anunoby's sprained right wrist is causing him too much pain to play. With Kawhi Leonard (rest) also out, coach Nick Nurse may turn to the likes of Danny Green, Delon Wright and Pascal Siakam to help with the forward minutes.
