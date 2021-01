Anunoby (calf) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby's absence will mark his third straight due to a calf issue. While he was able to work out Saturday individually, the Raptors will err on the side of caution in the short term. In his absence, Stanley Johnson should continue seeing extra run. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in a rematch against the Magic.