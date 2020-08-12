Anunoby (knee) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers, Steven Loung of Sportsnet reports.
Right knee soreness will keep Anunoby out of a game for the first time since Nov. 13, and it will be just his second missed game all season. In his stead, Norman Powell should see extra usage.
