Play

Anunoby (ankle) did not travel with the team for Wednesday's contest against Detroit and remains without a timetable for a return, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Anunoby will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain. In his stead, Malcolm Miller will seemingly draw another start at small forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories