Raptors' OG Anunoby: Participates in scrimmage Thursday
Anunoby (knee) is healthy enough to participate in Thursday evening's intra-squad scrimmage.
Anunoby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn ACL, which sidelined him for most of the 2016-17 collegiate season. There was a real possibility the rookie would miss all of training camp, but he has seemingly progressed well enough to beat out his original timetable. It's still unclear whether or not they'll deploy him during preseason affairs, however. Regardless, while he may end up being part of the team's rotation, it seems doubtful at this point that he'll be a big enough contributor to warrant ownership in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...