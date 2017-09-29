Anunoby (knee) is healthy enough to participate in Thursday evening's intra-squad scrimmage.

Anunoby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn ACL, which sidelined him for most of the 2016-17 collegiate season. There was a real possibility the rookie would miss all of training camp, but he has seemingly progressed well enough to beat out his original timetable. It's still unclear whether or not they'll deploy him during preseason affairs, however. Regardless, while he may end up being part of the team's rotation, it seems doubtful at this point that he'll be a big enough contributor to warrant ownership in most fantasy formats.