Anunoby sustained a mild ankle sprain in Sunday's 128-108 win over the HornetsEric Koreen of The Athletic reports. He finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3PT), seven rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes.

Anunoby turned his ankle late in Sunday's game and tried to play through the injury but ended up going back to the bench with the game almost over and the Raptors up by a significant amount. Coach Nick Nurse said post-game that it's a "mild, mild sprain" for Anunoby. Considering they have a back-to-back coming up Tuesday and Wednesday, Anunoby could be at risk of missing a game. However, with the Raptors in the thick of a playoff push, Anunoby could stick it out and play through the issue, making his status worth watching for fantasy managers.