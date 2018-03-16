Anunoby did not see the floor in Thursday's win over the Pacers.

While the rookie was available after missing several games with an ankle injury, coach Dwane Casey opted to keep him on the bench, likely as a precaution as the Raptors continue to cruise toward a top-two seed in the East. Expect Anunoby to again be available Friday, but what, exactly, his role will be remains to be seen.