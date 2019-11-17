Raptors' OG Anunoby: Playing, starting Saturday
Anunoby (eye) will play and start Saturday against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Anunoby is back following a one-game absence. Prior to the game in which he suffered his injury, he was averaging 13.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33.2 minutes.
