Raptors' OG Anunoby: Plays 11 minutes in return
Anunoby (personal) logged 11 minutes off the bench Friday in the Raptors' 121-119 loss to the Rockets, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound.
Anunoby had been unavailable for the previous five games while tending to the unspecified matter. It's been a tough season for Anunoby both on and off the court -- his father passed away in late September -- but the 21-year-old still carries some level of intrigue in dynasty formats for his ability to rack up defensive numbers when handed meaningful minutes. It's unlikely that he'll consistently see significant playing time in 2018-19, however, with Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam locked in as the team's starting forwards.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....