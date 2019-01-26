Anunoby (personal) logged 11 minutes off the bench Friday in the Raptors' 121-119 loss to the Rockets, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound.

Anunoby had been unavailable for the previous five games while tending to the unspecified matter. It's been a tough season for Anunoby both on and off the court -- his father passed away in late September -- but the 21-year-old still carries some level of intrigue in dynasty formats for his ability to rack up defensive numbers when handed meaningful minutes. It's unlikely that he'll consistently see significant playing time in 2018-19, however, with Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam locked in as the team's starting forwards.