Anunoby had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Thunder.

Anunoby has been held to single digits in scoring in five of his last six appearances. The 21-year-old sophomore still possesses plenty of upside and potential, but for now he's only worth targeting in the very deepest leagues.