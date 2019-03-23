Raptors' OG Anunoby: Plays 17 minutes in Friday's loss
Anunoby had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Thunder.
Anunoby has been held to single digits in scoring in five of his last six appearances. The 21-year-old sophomore still possesses plenty of upside and potential, but for now he's only worth targeting in the very deepest leagues.
