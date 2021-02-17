Anunoby managed 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Bucks.

Anunoby was surprisingly made available Tuesday after a 10-game absence due to a strained calf. He looked great in his return, as he shot efficiently, made his presence felt on the glass and generated defensive stats. Anunoby is in the midst of a career year, and coming into Tuesday's game, he was averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists in 34.8 minutes.