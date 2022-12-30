Anunoby had 16 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Anunoby reached the 15-point mark for the fourth game in a row, but he had a woeful shooting performance since he ended up with more field goal attempts than points scored. This was nothing more than a subpar outing for him, however, as Anunoby has been a consistent double-digit scorer for Toronto and is also shooting 47.3 percent from the floor across 31 outings so far.