Anunoby scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Pistons.

The third-year forward remains inconsistent, but he's flashing his upside more and more often. Anunoby is averaging 13.0 points, 6.7 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 threes over the last six games, and if the shoulder injury Norman Powell sustained Wednesday proves to be serious, Anunoby could find himself with an even bigger role in the offense.