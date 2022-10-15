Anunoby closed with 32 points (13-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Celtics.

Anunoby went off to the tune of 32 points, highlighting just how far his offensive game has come. He obviously not going to score like this on a nightly basis but it does lift his fantasy floor, making him a solid mid-round target. Coming off a season littered with absences, the Raptors will be hoping he can stay relatively healthy this season, as will prospective managers.