Raptors' OG Anunoby: Posts dud in victory
Anunoby scored two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a win over the Timberwolves on Saturday, adding three rebounds in 24 minutes.
It was a night to forget for Anunoby owners. Luckily, he's been much better than this recently. Seeing the largest workload of his young career, Anunoby has provided solid value to those who took a flier on him as a potential sleeper before the season tipped off. With assists and free-throw percentage as the only clear weak points to Anunoby's game, his versatile skill set has helped him hold standard league value this season. That value has taken a nice leap over the last week of play prior to this outing, as the 22-year old has produced at an early-round level with 15.7 points, 4.7 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.0 threes per game, while shooting 61.3 percent from the field, and 100 percent from the line in that span. Look for him to get over this stinker in the Raptors' next outing against the Hawks.
