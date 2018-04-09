Anunoby posted 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and one blocked shot in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 win over the Magic.

Anunoby had a chance to emerge from DeMar DeRozan's shadow on Sunday while he sat on the bench and took on a larger role in the win. His production was increased further when both Fred VanVleet and Lucas Nogueira left the game due to injury. Anunoby may see more production on Monday unless he sits with the other starters, but moving into the playoffs you can't expect more than 25 minutes per game and limited production overall.