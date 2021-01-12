Anunoby posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during Monday's 112-111 loss to Portland.

Anunoby scored at least 18 points for the third time this season as he matched his season high with four triples during this impressive all-around performance. The 23-year-old wing is on pace for a career-best season despite the team's struggles, as he's posting averages of 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 triples across 34.9 minutes per contest.