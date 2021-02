Anunoby (calf) participated in practice Saturday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Anunoby has missed the last nine games due to a strained left calf, but coach Nick Nurse was hopeful that he'd be able to return Sunday against Minnesota. Nurse once again said that he was hopeful that he'd be available Sunday after Anunoby participated in practice Saturday. If he can return, it's not yet clear whether he'd have restrictions against the Timberwolves.