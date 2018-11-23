Anunoby (wrist) participated in shootaround and is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Anunoby has missed the last three games with a sprained wrist wrist, but it looks like he is on track to return Friday. With C.J. Miles (groin) also back in action Friday, the Raptors will finally have some stability on the wing. Expect Anunoby, assuming he is 100 percent, to play around 25 minutes off the bench Friday once he is cleared to play.