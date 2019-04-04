Anunoby (concussion) is probable for Friday's contest against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

A concussion has kept Anunoby out for the past four games, but it's likely he'll make his return Friday. More information may be available following the team's morning shootaround.

