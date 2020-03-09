Anunbody posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 118-113 win over the Kings.

Anunbody saw no notable downturn in playing time while Toronto returned Marc Gasol (hamstring) to the rotation, but the forward saw his trend of stat-sheet-stuffing performances come to a halt. This sort of line is probably more indicative of what to expect from Anunoby moving forward, as the 16.8 points per game he averaged over the prior five games were propped up by unsustainable 56.4 percent and 50 percent shooting from the field and three-point range, respectively. Additionally, Anunoby averaged 4.0 steals per game during that stretch, which is well above his season-long rate (1.4).