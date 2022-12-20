Anunoby contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Rejoining the starting lineup after missing four games due to a hip injury, Anunoby looked a little rusty offensively but still made his usual strong contribution at the defensive end of the court. It's the sixth time in his last nine games he's collected at least one steal and one block, a stretch in which the 25-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 boards, 2.2 steals, 2.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.8 blocks.