Raptors' OG Anunoby: Puts together modest effort on Tuesday
Anunoby posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and to rebounds in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 win over the Heat.
The Raptors kept Anunoby restricted to just 13 minutes due to the ankle tweak he suffered on Sunday night. He felt strong enough to take the floor and connected on the two 3 -pointers he attempted. While he has been starting for the Raptors with some regularity, he hasn't shown the ability to be reliable from a fantasy standpoint.
