Raptors' OG Anunoby: Puts up 15 points in loss
Anunoby recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Sunday's 105-91 loss to the Bulls.
Anunoby was the only usual starter not resting on Sunday, so he assumed his usual role at the wing among a group of replacements. With Kawhi Leonard gone, Anunoby's role will likely expand a bit or at least return to a more stable floor this season.
