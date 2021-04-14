Anunoby mustered 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Anunoby rested Sunday but looked efficient in this one, and he has scored in double digits in each of his last three contests while also reaching the 15-point plateau in back-to-back games. He has settled as a reliable scoring threat for the Raptors and has registered at least 15 points in 10 of his last 13 contests, a span in which he's also contributed in other categories -- giving him a decent floor in most nights.