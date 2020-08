Anunoby (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

He was held out of Wednesday's win over Philly, so Anunoby's knee will be something to monitor if he ultimately misses Friday's game, as well. In six healthy seeding games, Anunoby is averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.2 minutes.