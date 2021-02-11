site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Questionable for Thursday
Anunoby (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Anunoby hasn't played since Jan. 25 due to a strained left calf. If he returns Thursday, he may be on a minutes restriction.
