Anunoby (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby suffered a very mild sprain during Sunday's game, and he didn't do much at Monday's practice as a precaution. Coach Nick Nurse said he would like to get both Anunoby and Gary Trent (back) on the floor Tuesday even if their minutes are held in check.