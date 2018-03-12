Anunoby (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Anunoby has missed six straight games with a right ankle sprain, but there's at least some optimism for a potential return Tuesday considering he's been upgraded to questionable. Look for him to be reevaluated following Tuesday's morning shootaround, with another update on his availability coming shortly after that session. Norman Powell has started the last three games in his place, averaging 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 27.0 minutes during that stretch.